The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis turned to Twitter to figure out the RIGHT way to eat a dosa

Mumbai 29 Views 0 comments

Alex Ellis shared this video of his breakfast in Bengaluru. Ellis conducted a Twitter poll, and with no surprise, 92 per cent were in favour of using one's hands to dig into the dosa. After devouring the local food, he declared that 92 per cent of Twitter is “correct.” It all started when he initially posted a picture of himself relishing on Mysuru Masala Dosa but was seen using a fork and a knife. Isn’t there’s something special about eating Indian food with hands, right?

