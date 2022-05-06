Cameraman calls Amrita "Malaika"; Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction. Karisma Kapoor hosted a dinner party for her friends in the industry and the same was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. While arriving at the party paparazzi confused Amrita Arora as Malaika, watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to the same.