Can you guess who is this Bigg Boss OTT star? Watch how an actress got an unrecognisable transformation in this video. Divya Agarwal proved that she is not just a pretty face to look at after winning the Bigg Boss OTT with her strong performance. Today watch this throwback video of her birthday last year and how she spent hours on makeup for her on-screen role instead of celebrating her big day.
More Videos
Celebs throng Rakul Preet Singh’s birthday party; Malaika Arora walks as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week