> Caring daughter Shilpa Shetty Kundra helps her mom sit in the car!
Caring daughter Shilpa Shetty Kundra helps her mom sit in the car!
Watch how Caring daughter Shilpa Shetty Kundra helps her mom sit in the car!
by
Ritka
|
Published on Oct 06, 2022 07:12 PM IST |
3.5K
Caring daughter Shilpa Shetty Kundra helps her mom sit in the car!
Caring daughter Shilpa Shetty Kundra helps her mom sit in the car! We saw the protective side of the actress as she held her mom's hand to give her support. Shilpa is very close to her mom. Did you know her mom Sunanda Shetty is an astrologer? She even predicted Shilpa's international fame before she was offered Big Brother.