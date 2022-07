"Carpet pehen ke aagai hai", Kirron Kher on Malaika Arora's outfit!

"Carpet pehen ke aagai hai", Kirron Kher on Malaika Arora's outfit! Kirron Kher doesn't mince her words and we have proof. She trolled Karan Johar & Malaika Arora in one sentence. All 3 of them are great friends and love bantering with each other.