Celebrities who faced racism in Bollywood. We have been hearing horrifying stories of stars facing racism in the Bollywood industry for years. But has the evil ended? From Shahrukh Khan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, there have been many instances when our favourite celebrities opened up about their struggles and what kept them going. Watch this video to know what Bollywood thinks of this social evil and let us know your views in the comments section below.