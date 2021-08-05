Chak De India After 41 years, Men's Hockey Team brings home Bronze; Workout regime of the dream team

WATCH how Indian Hockey team trains!
Mumbai 37 Views 1 comments
Chak De India After 41 years, Men's Hockey Team brings home Bronze; Workout regime of the dream team. Indians couldn't ask for a better start on Thursday for it began with a bang and big win for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics as Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Germany and won a Bronze medal after 41 years. The match between India and Germany began in the morning and after a close counter, one save in the end by Indian goalkeeper managed to end Indian Men's Hockey team's 41-year long wait for a medal at the Olympics. Simranjeet Singh scored 2 goals during the match, while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also joined in scoring for the team. The big win has brought cheer across the nation and many celebs are showering love on the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Today have a look at the workout regime of the talented team India.

Comments

Anonymous

bravo !! but indians care about only virat!! virat didnt even congratulate indian hockey team !!! such arrogance !!!!

Add new comment

What’s New
Katrina Kaif & Mark Zuckerberg are fans of this Tokyo Olympics Javelin finalist!
Are you fasting? Hina Khan is here for the rescue
“I look pretty good for a mother of a 15-year-old” Birthday girl Kajol’s savage side
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza’s kids display love for their father in the SWEETEST way
Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found a replacement for the Maldives
"He cancelled our wedding at the last moment" Neena Gupta's HONEST confessions to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Popular Videos
Katrina Kaif & Mark Zuckerberg are fans of ...
Are you fasting? Hina Khan is here for ...
“I look pretty good for a mother of ...
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza’s kids ...
Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found ...
"He cancelled our wedding at the last ...
This VJ turned actress does deadlifts of 120kgs!!
Shamita Shetty & Mohabbatein co-star Kim Sharma spotted