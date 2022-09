“Chappal pehenkar visarjan?” Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar trolled; Rupali Ganguly’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit. Couple Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s visarjan video did not end up well with netizens as they were surprised to see the couple wearing chappals while performing Ganesh Visarjan. Meanwhile Rupali Ganguly was surprised to see Mumbai Police as fans of her show as she reached Lalbaugcha Raja.