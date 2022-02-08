Charlie Day, Jenny Slate on favourite rom-com pairings, Pete Davidson's CAMEO in I Want You Back

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate are all set to make everyone's Valentine's Day special with their upcoming romantic comedy, I Want You Back. Revolving around the story of two exes trying to win back their former partners, the film also stars Gina Rodriguez and Manny Jacinto in supporting roles. Ahead of the film's release, Charlie Day and Jenny Slate spoke to Pinkvilla in an EXCLUSIVE chat as they discussed the best part about working on rom-coms, their favourite Hollywood pairings and more.