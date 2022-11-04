"Sushmita Didi has never asked me to" Charu Asopa reveals mistrust, infidelity as the reason for her failed marriage with Rajeev Sen. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Charu revealed how Sushmita Sen has always asked her to do what makes her happy and unlike the parents of Charu and Rajeev who have asked the couple to try to be together, Sushmita asked Charu to take a step for the happiness of Ziana and herself. Charu also revealed how Rajeev mistreated her during her last months of pregnancy and even raised his hand on her. Charu went on to say how he would sometimes disappear for hours or months without informing her and switch off the CCTV cameras of the home whenever Charu wouldn't be home.