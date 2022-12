Charu Asopa slams hubby Rajeev for false allegations! In his recent vlog on Youtube, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev had accused wife Charu for not letting him meet his daughter Ziana, as the two are planning for a divorce. Now rejecting the allegations, Charu has accused Rajeev for being a careless father and not seeing his daughter for over a month. Who do you think is telling the truth? Let us know in the comments below.re