Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard HILARIOUSLY answer Outlandish Questions I Jurassic World Dominion

"Can human beings and dinosaurs coexist?" That's the question that will be answered in Jurassic World Dominion, which promises to be nothing short of a "past meets present" adventure extravaganza. Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard indulged in a fun segment with Pinkvilla where they answered questions which were nothing short of OUTLANDISH. From what they'd do if they find a dead body in their hotel room to how many times they check themselves out in the mirror, Pratt and Howard are at their wittiest best.