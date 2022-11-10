Chup! Yeh log itna shor karte hai! Jaya Bachchan is in no mood to get disturbed. Jaya Bachchan attended her husband Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Uunchai’s premiere screening along with the celebration of Rajshri productions turning 75. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan was congratulated by the paparazzi and the stars of the movie Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. But it was superstar Salman Khan who stole the show with his entry.