COVID 19 HEROES: The story of Indian Doctors you are unaware of; WATCH

Duty calls! From the past year, we have been witnessing how our healthcare warriors are working day in and day out for the people of this nation. Given the traumatic condition of COVID 19 in the country, the second wave is causing more deaths than the first one and lack of resources has been a major factor in many of the cases. "A doctor's job is not administration and management" reveals Dr Soniya Baral. Just graduated Dr Sharanya Tripathi & Dr Nidhi Choudhary reveal how their first few hours into COVID 19 duty was. Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad reveals how relatives & youngsters handle the terrible situation.