COVID 19 Hina Khan to Diljit Dosanj: See how celebs reconnect to fans during pandemic

Mumbai

The Touch of Celebrity: How COVID 19 brought fans & actors closer. Given the sudden pandemic breakout since last year in the country, several industries have come to a standstill. Including the Entertainment industry, shooting of movies came to a standstill, movie releases were halted and several TV shows were also stopped. Hence celebrities went out of their way to help reconnect with their fans and followers through social media. Today take a look at these celebrities who used the medium of the internet to connect with fans like never before.

