"Darwaza lag jaega", Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt at an event

by Ritka   |  Published on Sep 30, 2022 11:41 PM IST  |  15.8K

"Darwaza lag jaega", Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt at an event. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went to a college for Brahmastra's screening. Ranbir Kapoor made sure that his pregnant wife faces no discomfort. The couple is in a happy space as their film has done incredibly well and their baby is on the way.