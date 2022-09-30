> "Darwaza lag jaega", Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt at an event
Ritka
Published on Sep 30, 2022
"Darwaza lag jaega", Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt at an event. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went to a college for Brahmastra's screening. Ranbir Kapoor made sure that his pregnant wife faces no discomfort. The couple is in a happy space as their film has done incredibly well and their baby is on the way.