A day into Dharamendra’s life at his expansive LUSH GREEN farmhouse

From running behind ducks, feeding peacocks and peahens to reciting shayaris, check out what the veteran actor's day looks like.
Mumbai 95 Views 0 comments

Yesteryear actor Dharmendra was a class apart then and is a class apart even now at 84. The mystique that surrounds him has always had an enthralling effect on his fans and followers. After entertaining the audience for many years with his charm and acting, the actor now keeps fans engaged through his social media. The veteran actor often shares moments from his life. Dharam ji is currently staying at his farmhouse near Lonavala and recently shared a video of him feeding a peacock and peahen. In another video, he is seen sitting in his car and running after a flock of ducks. Watch the video to know what more does he do in his day.

