From DDLJ to licking plates: Soon to be wed Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s fun side is unmissable in these video. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot this year as per reports in an intimate wedding in Jaipur. Today we have these adorable clips of the couple proving that they are one of the most fun couples in Bollywood.