Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday promote Gehraiyaan at Bigg Boss 15
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday promote Gehraiyaan at Bigg Boss 15
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Jan 30, 2022 08:01 PM IST |
9.8K
Events
ananya panday spotted
Deepika Padukone
You May Like This
Deepika Padukone kisses Ananya Panday; Teases Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya
When Deepika Padukone's bag was snatched; Watch what happened next
Deepika Padukone makes a Hollywood star wear lungi
Ananya Panday gets a hair makeover while sporting an LV tote worth Rs 2.45 lakh
More Videos
SPOTTED: Ananya Panday adds comfort to her look and we all can relate to her RELAXED OOTD!
Ananya Panday to Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan; Check out the B-town celebs snapped around the city!
Ananya Panday switches her CHEERLEADER mode on as she dons a striped blue and white co-ord set
Ananya Panday SHOWS how to get pictures clicked with fans while maintaining the 6-feet distance