Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in SLB’s next?

The star kids indulged in a Friday lunchin’ scene as they got snapped outside the restaurant. Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to marry on 16th July 2021. Meanwhile, the popular couple posed for the shutterbugs before they made their way inside the restaurant. Seems like the couple took a small break from all the hectic preparations for their D-day. Deepika Padukone for her meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali wore a Balenciaga oversize sweater teamed with trendy denims and red heels. Kartik Aaryan was also snapped at the stellar director’s office. Well, does it indicate that we might see Deepika-Kartik on the big screen soon? Watch the video to know more.