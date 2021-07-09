Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in SLB’s next?

We also spotted star kids Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Anjini Dhawan at the Bastian restaurant. More in the video ahead, watch!
Mumbai 19 Views 0 comments

The star kids indulged in a Friday lunchin’ scene as they got snapped outside the restaurant. Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to marry on 16th July 2021. Meanwhile, the popular couple posed for the shutterbugs before they made their way inside the restaurant. Seems like the couple took a small break from all the hectic preparations for their D-day. Deepika Padukone for her meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali wore a Balenciaga oversize sweater teamed with trendy denims and red heels. Kartik Aaryan was also snapped at the stellar director’s office. Well, does it indicate that we might see Deepika-Kartik on the big screen soon? Watch the video to know more.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Dinner table conversations between Anupam Kher and his mother are FILLED with masti and mazaak; Watch!
Nora Fatehi drives up in a white Mercedes wearing a white bodycon dress and a white Louis Vuitton bag; Watch
Sana Makbul on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli; Bigg Boss 14
Top 10 Fashion Trends of 2021
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits

Popular Videos
Dinner table conversations between Anupam Kher and his ...
Nora Fatehi drives up in a white Mercedes ...
Sana Makbul on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi, ...
Top 10 Fashion Trends of 2021
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...