Deepika Padukone snapped post salon session; Vaani Kapoor spotted

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 03, 2022 08:15 PM IST  |  27.5K
   
 
Deepika Padukone snapped post salon session; Vaani Kapoor spotted at Chrome Studio. Neha Dhupia papped playing with her daughter and son in a park.