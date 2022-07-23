"Dekho meri bacho ka kya haal kar diya tum logon ne" Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari's latest video
Watch Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari's latest video.https://player.vimeo.com/progressive_redirect/playback/732676099/rendition/540p/file.mp4?loc=external&signature=a82e196786e2c955a497fddf70db50aa3304d6ba01ad767961ad943ec44acf55
"Dekho meri bacho ka kya haal kar diya tum logon ne" Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari's latest video. Watch the mother-daughter duo's latest video where Shweta reveals how she is prepping for her upcoming projects. Shweta also reveals a fun fact about Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.