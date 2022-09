Devastated Mahesh Babu performs the last rites of his mother Indira Devi. Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu's mother and veteran actor Krishna's wife, Indira Devi passed away at the age of 70 at 4:00 AM on 28 September. The actor looked extremely heartbroken while performing the rites. Many actors, directors and celebrated film personalities from the South Indian industry were spotted attending the final rites to pay their respect.