Dhak Dhak Queen Madhuri Dixit performs Garba in front of a live audience. There is no doubt about Madhuri Dixit being evergreen in terms of her on-screen performances and her dance moves, whether it's her iconic songs from the 90s or her special song 'Ghaghra' in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Madhuri never fails to make headlines with her dance moves. Recently at Amazon Prime's event, the actress performed Garba in front of a live audience and left fans and celebrities impressed. WATCH NOW.