Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi; Here’s a look back at the new mommy’s reels

Watch the video to check out some of Dia Mirza's mesmerising reels.
In the latest update, Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child on May 14, 2021. She announced the news on her social media handle two months after the baby’s birth. Dia shared a picture of the baby’s hand. Along with the picture, the new mommy also penned a long emotional note. Soon after the happy news, many B-town celebs and fans started congratulating her and Vaibhav. Today, we bring you some of the beauty queen’s enchanting reels that will make you shout, ‘YUMMY MOMMY!’

