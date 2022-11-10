Did you know that 'Bigg Boss 16' star Abdu Rozik used to sing on the streets to earn money? The Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik needs no introduction. He has been receiving a lot of love from the Indian audiences. Be it his cute looks or the inspirational struggle story behind the man, Abdu Rozik has been a fan favorite since the Bigg Boss show went on air. An old video of the singer has been going viral where he is seen singing on the roads of Tajikistan to earn money. Watch this video for more information.