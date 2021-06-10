Did you know Yami Gautam has a younger sister, Surilie Gautam, who’s also an actress by profession?

Watch the video to know more
Mumbai 73 Views 0 comments

The actress on June 4 revealed she got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The intimate marriage only had close family members. Yami Gautam has a younger sister Surilie Gautam, who is also a popular face in Punjabi cinema. Surilie Gautam too is an actress by profession and made her TV debut with Meet Mila De Rabba. Many pictures from Yami’s wedding ceremonies witnessed her sister by her side all throughout. The two share a very close bond and often accompany each other for outings, events, etc. Check out the video.

