Didi careful!! Kajol escapes a fall amidst Sindoor Khela; Takes care of younger sister Tanishaa post celebrations. The whole nation celebrated Durga Puja and yesterday on the occasion of Vijayadashami, we spotted several celebrities bidding farewell to Goddess Durga in different ways. Kajol was spotted with her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji doing the custom of 'Sindoor Khela'. Take a look.