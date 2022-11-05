> Didi photo! Tejasswi Prakash gets a delightful surprise from little fans for her movie
by
Ritka
|
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:16 PM IST |
8K
Didi photo! Tejasswi Prakash gets a delightful surprise from little fans for her movie. Watch this video of Tejasswi Prakash with her friends as she reached the screening of her Marathi movie, Mann Kasturi Re. Her boyfriend Karan Kundrra also arrived with his family to support her.