Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours as the actor’s mortal remains get wrapped in Tricolour

Check out the video for more details.
Mumbai 15 Views 0 comments

On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, family, friends, and fans gathered at his residence for his state funeral. Wrapped in the Tricolour, Dilip Kumar embarked on his final journey to the heavenly abode. Saira Banu was seen by his side all throughout at the actor's last rites. Here are the visuals of the mortal remains of the legendary actor being taken to Juhu Muslim Cemetery. The cinema icon passed away at 98. A bonafide legend, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, touched a million hearts with his unparalleled charisma and stupendous acting skills.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever RECALLS his golden moments with the late Dilip Kumar
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans with her electrifying DANCE MOVES
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended the prestigious award night in a SIMPLE kurta-pyjama
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan arrive to pay their last respects

Popular Videos
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended ...
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son ...
RIP Dilip Kumar: SRK, Dharmendra, Maharashtra CM Uddhav ...
Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98: Saira Banu exits ...