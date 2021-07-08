Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours as the actor’s mortal remains get wrapped in Tricolour

On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, family, friends, and fans gathered at his residence for his state funeral. Wrapped in the Tricolour, Dilip Kumar embarked on his final journey to the heavenly abode. Saira Banu was seen by his side all throughout at the actor's last rites. Here are the visuals of the mortal remains of the legendary actor being taken to Juhu Muslim Cemetery. The cinema icon passed away at 98. A bonafide legend, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, touched a million hearts with his unparalleled charisma and stupendous acting skills.