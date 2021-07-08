Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan arrive to pay their last respects

The ‘tragedy king’ of Bollywood was laid to rest in full state honour at the Juhu Muslim cemetery. Big B and Abhishek Bachchan were seen attending the last rites of the late actor. A huge crowd gathered at the crematorium as they arrived to pay their last respects. Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in the 1982 film Shakti. The legendary actor breathed his last on July 7, 2021. Watch the video for further details. 

Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours as the actor’s mortal remains get wrapped in Tricolour

