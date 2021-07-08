Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98: Saira Banu exits hospital with the actor's mortal remains for their residence

Watch the video.
Mumbai 12 Views 0 comments

A prolific Pathan boy from Peshawar who made his debut in the Indian cinema in 1944, breathed his last on July 7, 2021. His wife Saira Banu was seen right by Dilip Saab's side as they proceeded inside an ambulance. The legendary actor was hospitalised last week due to age-related ‘medical issues’. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his death on the actor’s official Twitter account. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am. Dilip Kumar’s last rites will be held at 5 pm today,” read the tweets. The state police escorted the ambulance from the hospital to his residence as many fans gathered outside to see the legend one last time.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever RECALLS his golden moments with the late Dilip Kumar
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans with her electrifying DANCE MOVES
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended the prestigious award night in a SIMPLE kurta-pyjama
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan arrive to pay their last respects

Popular Videos
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended ...
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son ...
Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours ...
RIP Dilip Kumar: SRK, Dharmendra, Maharashtra CM Uddhav ...