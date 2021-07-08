Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98: Saira Banu exits hospital with the actor's mortal remains for their residence

A prolific Pathan boy from Peshawar who made his debut in the Indian cinema in 1944, breathed his last on July 7, 2021. His wife Saira Banu was seen right by Dilip Saab's side as they proceeded inside an ambulance. The legendary actor was hospitalised last week due to age-related ‘medical issues’. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his death on the actor’s official Twitter account. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am. Dilip Kumar’s last rites will be held at 5 pm today,” read the tweets. The state police escorted the ambulance from the hospital to his residence as many fans gathered outside to see the legend one last time.