Dilip Kumar’s facts you were unaware of

Why is Dilip Kumar the tragedy king of Bollywood? See facts. Recently, the country was in shock after veteran actor Dilip Kumar was rushed to a city hospital as he complained of breathing issues. It was later confirmed on the actor’s official Twitter handle that he is doing better. Bollywood has been home to several talented actors over the years who have touched millions of hearts and ruled the silver screen for decades. Amid this is Dilip Kumar who has been touted as the evergreen tragedy king. Dilip Sahab, born Mohammad Yusuf Khan, has managed to fascinate everyone with his stupendous acting skills in his career of over five decades. As we pray for his speedy recovery, we have this video of the actor along with some lesser-known facts about him. WATCH now.