Dinner table conversations between Anupam Kher and his mother are FILLED with masti and mazaak; Watch!

Well, conversations over meals might be normal, but poking fun at your mother is something, not every household witnesses. So, here is some light-hearted teasing by Anupam Kher at his naive mother. The actor often shares engaging content from his life on his social media handle. In the video shared by the actor, he can be seen teasing his mother Dulari at the dinner table. His brother Raju and sister-in-law Reema were also a part of the hilarious conversation. “The easiest thing in the world is to tease Moms. I love to ask her questions which I know will make her react,” wrote the actor in his caption. The actor often ropes in his mother for fun viral trends or other funny activities.