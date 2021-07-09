Dinner table conversations between Anupam Kher and his mother are FILLED with masti and mazaak; Watch!

Watch the hilarious conversation that took place between Anupam Kher and his mother.
Mumbai 16 Views 0 comments

Well, conversations over meals might be normal, but poking fun at your mother is something, not every household witnesses. So, here is some light-hearted teasing by Anupam Kher at his naive mother. The actor often shares engaging content from his life on his social media handle. In the video shared by the actor, he can be seen teasing his mother Dulari at the dinner table. His brother Raju and sister-in-law Reema were also a part of the hilarious conversation. “The easiest thing in the world is to tease Moms. I love to ask her questions which I know will make her react,” wrote the actor in his caption. The actor often ropes in his mother for fun viral trends or other funny activities.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in SLB’s next?
Nora Fatehi drives up in a white Mercedes wearing a white bodycon dress and a white Louis Vuitton bag; Watch
Sana Makbul on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli; Bigg Boss 14
Top 10 Fashion Trends of 2021
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits

Popular Videos
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in SLB’s ...
Nora Fatehi drives up in a white Mercedes ...
Sana Makbul on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi, ...
Top 10 Fashion Trends of 2021
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...