

‘Bhalai ka zamana nahi raha,’ Dipika Kakar gets trolled for her rude gesture towards a man who helped her from falling. The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress was spotted with Shoaib Ibrahim at the DadaSaheb Phalke Awards event in Mumbai. Though the couple entered the event in a happy mood, what made headlines was Dipika’s rude gesture towards a man who tried to help her from falling. As Dipika was leaving the venue, she tripped and one of her fans, who happened to be nearby, tried to help her by giving support. At this Dipika got angry and said, “Don’t touch me” and left the venue in a hurry. This made fans believe that she was being arrogant.