Disha Parmar kisses Rahul Vaidya

Published on Sep 24, 2021 06:53 PM IST  |  17.7K
   

Disha Parmar kisses Rahul Vaidya. Dishul are enjoying their time in Maldives. Disha had revealed that Rahul had entered her life when she was going through a low phase after her father's demise. In Disha's words, he really helped her to get out of that phase. Nonetheless, we love these romantic moments between them.

