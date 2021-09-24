Disha Parmar kisses Rahul Vaidya. Dishul are enjoying their time in Maldives. Disha had revealed that Rahul had entered her life when she was going through a low phase after her father's demise. In Disha's words, he really helped her to get out of that phase. Nonetheless, we love these romantic moments between them.
