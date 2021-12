Disha Patani's uncomfortable & intimate photoshoot. One of the most-wanted actresses in India today has to be Disha Patani. With films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, Radhe, and more backing her, the Bareilly-born actress has come a long way. The diva is also known for her dance and workout videos and incredible sense of fashion and style. Today watch this video of the actress where she is visibly uncomfortable.