In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Divya Agarwal opens up on life after Bigg Boss OTT, having worked as Katrina Kaif’s body double earlier, why she likes Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali’s game from Bigg Boss 15, having battled anxiety attacks in the past, and much more. She also reacts to reports of Karan Johar being biased during Bigg Boss OTT.