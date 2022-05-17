Divyanka Tripathi on self-doubt, stereotyping & finding financial stability post Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya opens up on moving to Mumbai to pursue acting with her father accompanying her for a week, preconceived notions about the entertainment business, her first shot in front of the camera, lack of work in the initial days, about actor-hubby Vivek Dahiya helping her find herself again, and a lot more.