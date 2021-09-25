Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's star studded wedding reception; WATCH throwback. Divyanka Tripathi has proven that she is not just a pretty face to look at but she is a tough woman too with her performance in the reality show Khatron ke Khiladi. The actress keeps sharing videos and pictures related to her personal life on her social media and today we have this throwback video from her wedding reception in Mumbai a few years back.