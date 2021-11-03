DIWALI 2021: Salman Khan & rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's separate entry raises eyebrows
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:31 PM IST | 12.8K
DIWALI 2021: Salman Khan & rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's separate entry raises eyebrows. Diwali festivities have started in Bollywood and Ramesh Taurani hosted a gala night with some of his close friends in the industry. In attendance were Salman Khan and his rumoured partner Iulia Vantur, who arrived separately and made hurried entrances. Watch.
Credits:
You May Like This
'Saw the Tiger 3 shoot in Turkey while shopping': Emraan Hashmi on Dybbuk, Driving Licence & his next with Sal
Diwali Deals
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist ...
₹310.00
(%)
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹185.00
₹499.00 (63%)
Comfort After Wash Fabric Conditioner Morning Fresh Variant For All Day Freshnes...
₹210.00 (₹244.19 / l)
₹225.00 (₹261.63 / l) (7%)
Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) -...
₹350.00 (₹1.94 / count)
₹420.00 (₹2.33 / count) (17%)
Healthvit Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother Vinegar Unfiltered - 500 Ml
₹199.00 (₹0.40 / millilitre)
₹450.00 (₹0.90 / millilitre) (56%)
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml
₹267.00 (₹66.75 / 100 ml)
₹375.00 (₹93.75 / 100 ml) (29%)
View All