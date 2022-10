DIWALI 2022: Vicky Kaushal turns photographer for wife Katrina Kaif and a little fan. The beautiful couple met a small fan who was waiting for hours for the star couple. Once they arrived, Vicky and Katrina made a sweet gesture at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash by posing with the fan and Vicky even helped her click pictures with his wife Katrina Kaif.