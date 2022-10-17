Diwali party, Kriti Sanon hugs Rakul Preet Singh; Karan Johar reveals who Dev in Brahmastra is, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted one of Bollywood’s first Diwali parties this year and the guest list included his co-stars Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Nushrratt Bharuccha along with newlywed Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the party along with Ananya and designer Manish Malhotra and we have some beautiful moments from the same captured in this video.