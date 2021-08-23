Do you know Kiara Advani & Kareena Kapoor Khan are related? No we are not kidding. Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin brother Armaan Jain is married to Kiara Advani's cousin Anissa Malhotra. The two actresses made headlines with their dance videos and outfits at Armaan and Anissa's wedding festivities back in 2019 before the pandemic. From sangeet to wedding reception, fans loved every bit of their glamourous avatars.