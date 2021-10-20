“Don’t give my father wrong advice”: Janhvi Kapoor’s fiery side; Deepika Padukone’s bag can get you a weekend in Maldives. Janhvi Kapoor was not happy with the paparazzi who clicked the actress and her father post their trip to Dehradun. The duo were marching towards exit when Boney took off his mask only to be scolded by his daughter. Deepika made a stylish appearance with a Gucci bag almost worth Rs 3 lakh.