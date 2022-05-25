"Don't push ma'am" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked at the cameras as she arrived in a red saree at Lalbaug Cha Raja. One of the most loved actresses of Indian cinema, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently stole the limelight at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress who is known to strike the right balance between personal and professional life often makes headlines with her rare appearances in public. Today watch this throwback video of the actress from Ganesh Chaturthi where her beauty and outfit were unmissable.