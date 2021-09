"Dost tha woh mera" Jasleen Matharu, Pearl V Puri and Jaan Sanu get emotional. Pearl V Puri was spotted arriving at the airport and he expressed his deepest condolences to Sidharth Shukla's friends and family. The actor shared how he was a good friend though they did not talk much often. Watch this video to see what some other friends of the late actor had to share about the same.