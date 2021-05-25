Dr Ashish D Soneji on precautions to follow BEFORE or AFTER being vaccinated

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2021 10:17 am 79 Views 0 comments

Dr Ashish D Soneji is a critical care physician working at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. The doctor discussed some important precautions to follow before and after being vaccinated against the novel virus. He emphasised following basic COVID-19 protocols like wear a face mask properly (covering your nose and mouth), maintain good hand hygiene and adhere to social distancing norms. Dr Ashish advises following the basic practice even if fully vaccinated. ‘By following these we can avoid the third wave’, the doctor signed off on this note. Watch the video.

