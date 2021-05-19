Dr KK Aggarwal’s last video before he succumbed to COVID-19 proves he was a TRUE WARRIOR

Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a long battle with COVID-19 at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. Even during the pandemic and while he battled the novel virus, Dr Aggarwal had been posting informative videos about the consumption of alcohol pre and post-covid recovery, the black fungus. Most of his social media content educating the masses had gone viral. The last video of him not giving up despite dealing with COVID related complications shows he was full of spirits and positivity.