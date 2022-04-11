'Dulhan ki tarah ready' RK Studios lights up for Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Watch this video of all the preparations along with some interesting details about the wedding right here. Ranbir and Alia are expected to host a starry reception for their industry friends. As per latest sources, Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia's reception.